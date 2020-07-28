Rain chances increase as our temperatures cool down

7 Day Forecast

The middle 90s are no more, well at least until this weekend as we see a slight change in our pattern. The high pressure that has been overhead will move a little to the east and this will allow more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to move in. What this means for us, more clouds, increased rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms not only today but through Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. This will be welcomed as we’ve had upper 90s as highs for the last couple of weeks and the pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon have not helped us out in the rain department, we’re about an inch below average for the month of July. Significant rainfall not expected over the next couple of days but the increased rain chance does mean that many more of us will have the opportunity to pick up some rain instead of a select few.

While this is all nice, it is short-lived because we’ll be back to the middle 90s this weekend with our traditional pop-up showers and storms that we see for this time of the year. 

Tropics:
Still watching a tropical wave about 1200 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. This wave has a high chance over the next few days of becoming our next named storm, Isaias. Exact path and strength still unknown at this time if it even develops so we’ll continue to monitor it.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

