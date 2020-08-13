Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend

7 Day Forecast

Another day of showers and storms in the forecast so be sure to grab the umbrella today and you’ll need it off and on for the next few days.

While there is no severe threat, a few of these storms still may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Expect highs to be just a little bit cooler with most of the area in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s and a few of us may struggle to get out of the upper 80s. 

Rain chances back off for the second half of the weekend and temperatures begin to go back up, we’ll keep this pattern into early next week as well then cooling back down by the middle of next week.

Tropics:
Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine later on today after failing to do so on Wednesday. As it moves west it will encounter a little bit of dry air and this could prevent it from strengthening even more. Current track has it staying just north of the Caribbean islands and then weakening as it heads out to sea.

Thursday

93° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

93° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Monday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

