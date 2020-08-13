Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend

Another day of showers and storms in the forecast so be sure to grab the umbrella today and you’ll need it off and on for the next few days.

While there is no severe threat, a few of these storms still may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Expect highs to be just a little bit cooler with most of the area in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s and a few of us may struggle to get out of the upper 80s.

Rain chances back off for the second half of the weekend and temperatures begin to go back up, we’ll keep this pattern into early next week as well then cooling back down by the middle of next week.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine later on today after failing to do so on Wednesday. As it moves west it will encounter a little bit of dry air and this could prevent it from strengthening even more. Current track has it staying just north of the Caribbean islands and then weakening as it heads out to sea.