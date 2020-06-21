Rain chances increasing, cooler temps expected this week

Another warm day for Father’s Day with a few showers and storms across the region this afternoon, but cooler temperatures are coming back into your First Alert Forecast. We start the week with temperatures expected to be back near average with rain coverage getting a bump into the isolated category as high pressure weakens and slides to the east helping pump more moisture in ahead of a frontal boundary set to arrive mid-week.

Mid to upper 80s and scattered showers and storms are expected ahead of the frontal boundary that will move into the southeast — but will not fully make it’s way through the area before moving back northward late this week and eventually washing out. With the added cloud cover and rain chances this will help keep temperatures roughly 5 degrees below average around mid-week. Then after that temperatures are expected to be back near average.