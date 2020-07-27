Rain chances increasing this week

7 Day Forecast

We finally see a minor change in your First Alert Forecast with more rain chances as we get into middle portions of the week. High pressure overhead will move eastward a tad and that will help pull in a lot of gulf moisture which will help drive more afternoon showers and storms. We have upped those rain chances to more scattered at least through Thursday.

With the increased rain coverage, temperatures will also be a tad cooler with many areas staying below average. Our average high for the end of July is 92 degrees. Many reporting stations will stay in the upper 80s. However, by the upcoming weekend we are right back into the middle 90s as high pressure builds back overhead.

Hanna has finally dissipated as the storm made it’s way inland across Mexico, Gonzalo was sheared apart in the Caribbean and now we are watching a tropical wave currently in the Atlantic Ocean. Model projections develop this into a tropical storm and potential our next hurricane. If it does so it will be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs). The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 80 percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

Trending Stories