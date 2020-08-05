Rain chances lower and the heat cranks up

A stalled out front will start to move today and a few stray showers will be possible as it makes its passage through he area. Not everyone will see one but this could provide a little more rain for areas that need it and temporary relief in the heat. High temperatures today will be back into the low to middle 90s for much of the area despite the chance for storms. Another sunny start for Thursday with a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon and highs in the middle to upper 90s for some.

Rain chances lower and temperatures rise for the end of the week and first half of the weekend, if we can squeeze out a shower or two on Friday and Saturday then we’ll see a little relief in the heat. Rain chances will go back up early next week as temperatures slightly cool down.