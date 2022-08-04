COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –The Bermuda high will take control and keep our forecast stable over the next few days, this means that our rain chances will lower as temperatures remain average or just above it. A stray shower or storm will still be possible but widespread coverage not expected.

This pattern will continue for the remainder of the week and first half of the weekend with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. The high pressure will eventually slide a little to the west by early next week and this should allow for a slight increase in rain chances by next week.

Tropics:

The tropics continue to be quiet and will likely continue through early next week. NOAA is expected to release an updated outlook today and we may see some minor adjustments in the 2022 Atlantic forecast.