

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– No major changes to our forecast as a weak ridge takes hold of the area. Our rain chances today through Thursday will slightly drop off but this doesn’t mean that they are completely zero, in fact I do believe we may be able to squeeze out a shower or two during the afternoon.

We can expect the hottest temperatures to be on Wednesday and Thursday with most of the area in the middle 90s, the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 so stay hydrated.



The heat and low rain chances will be short lived as a stationary front begins to move out of the Tennessee Valley starting Friday and arriving this weekend. Don’t expect temperatures significantly cool off, we’ll drop down to average with increased rain chances.