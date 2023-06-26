COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A few isolated showers/storms this afternoon into the evening thanks to heating and humidity, a few storms may contain gusty winds and of course heavy rain but should not be as severe as Sunday evening.

The big story will be the temperatures and the warm up that we will see by the middle to end of the week.

High temperatures in the low 90s today through Tuesday but by Wednesday we soar into the middle 90s and then into the upper 90s by the end of the week. The strong high pressure that has been centered over Texas the last week will begin to shift east. This means that the hot air will begin to move in our area. Expect the heat index to reach the low triple digits during this time so be sure to have plenty of water with you or avoid the hours of 10am- 4pm if you can.

Our rain chances will remain low during this time, but I can’t completely rule out a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon, this would give us a bit of relief from the heat but not the humidity.