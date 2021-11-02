Rain chances push into the Gulf and the cool air returns

Rain chances are beginning to look less and less in this upcoming forecast. The front that swept through yesterday is the track that an area of low pressure will take as it dips deeper into the northern Gulf of Mexico taking most of the energy away from our region.

We will get see widespread cloud cover and just enough moisture for a few sporadic light showers early Thursday. Readings will cool because of cooler air being drawn behind this system and for the very given to the lack of sunshine.

Friday starts out quite chilly again, along with more clouds and high temperatures hardly getting out of the 50s. Saturday afternoon through Sunday the sun returns, with a slight warm-up.

We gain an additional hour of sleep Sunday because we fall back one hour 2 AM Eastern Time Sunday.

