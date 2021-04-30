 

Rain chances remain low through the weekend but will pick back up early next week

7 Day Forecast

A weakening cold front will slide through this morning and we’ll have the chance for a few light showers and sprinkles but that’s pretty much it. Our rain chances are very low today and for the next 24 hours, temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low 80s.

Decreasing clouds on Saturday morning will lead us to a mixture of sun and high clouds for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will continue to stay near average with most of the area in the low 80s and a few outlying areas nearing the middle 80s. A majority of Sunday will stay dry with a little more cloud cover, we do have a chance for a few isolated showers and storms but the best chance will be during the late evening at the moment.

Pop-up showers and storms through the middle of next week thanks to daytime heating. Highs warm up to the middle to possibly upper 80s especially on Tuesday.

Friday

80° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 80° 57°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 61°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 86° 68°

Monday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 83° 72°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 77° 62°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 79° 56°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

