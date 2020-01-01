Rain chances return for Thursday and Friday; 1″ of rainfall expected

Storm system moves in tomorrow with a few showers and a few storms as an area of low pressure moves across the southeast. Overcast and cloudy conditions persist into Friday with showers and storms, but the heaviest rainfall stays off towards our north and west where a Flood Watch is up.

For us, our rain chances have dropped off but we are still expecting areas to see up to an inch of rainfall through Saturday afternoon when the system fully moves out.

Behind this system, expect a cool down with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs near average.

Another system moves in for Tuesday with an isolate chance of rain.