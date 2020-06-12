Rain chances slim while temperatures stay seasonable

A stalled out boundary towards are south continues to slowly move back northward this afternoon and evening. Along that boundary is where you will find most of the showers and storms for today. This boundary will mainly effect out southeast Georgia counties. That is where the best chance of measurable rainfall will be over the next couple of days.

For Sunday a weak wave of energy moves in from the north which will help squeeze out a few more rain chances but that’ll be it at least through the short-term. As we start the week, temperatures will remain pretty much seasonable through mid week with rain chances pretty much at zero.

Around mid to late week, high pressure builds in overhead which will drive temperatures up a bit into the low 90s with a few areas seeing some mid 90s. Also by Thursday, a sporadic afternoon pop-up thunderstorm makes it’s way back in — but even these rain chances will be pretty slim.

The next 6-10 day precipitation forecast looks pretty grim across the southeast with below average rainfall amounts. Good news for us we are still in a surplus for the year — since January 1st we have received 38.17″ and on average we see 21.76″ which puts us ahead by 16.41″.