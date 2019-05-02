Rain chances slowly increase with tropical air and a cold front Video

Short term Forecast: Sub-tropical moisture will interact with high pressure lifting in from the east and this will interact with a weak area of low pressure across the Bahamas and northern Florida.

A slow moving front off towards the west responsible for all the severe weather they are having, will not have the same dynamics or energy but this will keep sporadic pop-up showers and even thunderstorms lifting south to north through Friday.

Saturday: The front will drape across the entire region and is expected to move through the region early Sunday, so once we get some afternoon daytime heating expect showers and storms to become more active and more widespread.

Rainfall amounts through Friday at best with a passing shower or storm will be nearing .25”.

Next Wednesday-Thursday: We will see a very active southern branch of the jet stream so we will be seeing typical afternoon pop-up showers and storms in this very extended forecast.