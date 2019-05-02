Rain chances slowly increase with tropical air and a cold front
Short term Forecast: Sub-tropical moisture will interact with high pressure lifting in from the east and this will interact with a weak area of low pressure across the Bahamas and northern Florida.
A slow moving front off towards the west responsible for all the severe weather they are having, will not have the same dynamics or energy but this will keep sporadic pop-up showers and even thunderstorms lifting south to north through Friday.
Saturday: The front will drape across the entire region and is expected to move through the region early Sunday, so once we get some afternoon daytime heating expect showers and storms to become more active and more widespread.
Rainfall amounts through Friday at best with a passing shower or storm will be nearing .25”.
Next Wednesday-Thursday: We will see a very active southern branch of the jet stream so we will be seeing typical afternoon pop-up showers and storms in this very extended forecast.
Georgia News
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
Alabama News
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »