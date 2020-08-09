Rain chances to increase this upcoming week

Not much changing weather wise as we are somewhat sandwiched into between to areas of high pressure which doesn’t leave us much of a stirring current in the upper air stream. We will continue to see mid to upper 90s with afternoon pop up thunderstorms as least through the first portion of the upcoming week.

As we get into Tuesday/Wednesday we somewhat translate into a pattern were we could see more isolated to scattered thunderstorms depending on what translates across the region. For this we have increased rain chances from Wednesday into a portion of the weekend. Temperatures will be near or below average during this time.