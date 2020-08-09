Rain chances to increase this upcoming week

Not much changing weather wise as we are somewhat sandwiched into between to areas of high pressure which doesn’t leave us much of a stirring current in the upper air stream. We will continue to see mid to upper 90s with afternoon pop up thunderstorms as least through the first portion of the upcoming week.

As we get into Tuesday/Wednesday we somewhat translate into a pattern were we could see more isolated to scattered thunderstorms depending on what translates across the region. For this we have increased rain chances from Wednesday into a portion of the weekend. Temperatures will be near or below average during this time.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 74°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Clear
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
92°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

