Rain chances will remain low as we transition back to our summer pattern

Only a select few experienced a shower on Wednesday, today a little bit of the same. A warm front will lift through the News 3 viewing area providing a little bit more moisture and lift in the atmosphere, this will touch off a few showers/rumbles of thunder during the early afternoon into the early evening. Widespread rain not expected but a brief downpour possible if you get caught under a shower. Highs today staying below normal with most of us reaching the middle 80s.

Showers dissipating by the late evening, clouds will begin to decrease as temperatures stay mild. Friday will start off with a mixture of sun and high clouds, we’ll stay this way through the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible during the afternoon, most will continue to stay dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will continue to stay low through the weekend and into early next week as high temperatures return to the low 90s.