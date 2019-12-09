Rain & colder temperatures on the way

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front which will bring a decent rain chance to the Chattahoochee Valley for Tuesday. Showers will start to move into the area by mid-morning with many areas seeing rain by the lunch hour. Rainfall totals with this system not too impressive with guidance suggesting we could see up to 0.25″ of rain in most locations.

Once this cold front starts to move through, temperatures will fall like a rock from the mid to low 70s into the 50s by the evening and into the mid to low 40s by Wednesday morning. A few areas could see some leftover moisture Wednesday morning, but overall remaining dry until our next system arrives.

Our next system moves in Friday with a decent rain chances as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf coast and then moves eastward.