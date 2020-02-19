Rain continues; An additional 1-2 inches possible through Thursday afternoon.

The rain continues with light to moderate rain expected to remain over the area through Thursday afternoon. Expect a lull in the rain this afternoon but heavy rain will return overnight through most of the day Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up tomorrow with highs only in the upper 40s, a gusty northeast wind will make it a cold, raw rain. Rain should decrease in coverage by the Thursday evening commute, clouds will linger overnight and decrease by early Friday morning.

Sunny and cool on Friday with highs in the low 50s, warmer with sunny skies by Saturday. The sun will be short lived as another round of showers will be possible Sunday night and through early next week.