COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper level low continues to spin across the southeast bringing showers to the region. Showers remain light and steady with just a few breaks as the low continues to move across the two-state region.

Winds will gradually start to increase as we go through Saturday night and into Sunday with some gusty winds reaching 20-30 mph in some areas.

By Sunday morning we are left with just a few light showers as the upper level low exits the region. Clouds are slower to move out, but you will notice decreasing clouds throughout the day with cooler below average temperatures.

More seasonal by Monday and Valentine’s Day before we track another wet and potentially strong storm system late next week. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a chance of severe storms for Thursday.