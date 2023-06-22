5 PM UPDATE

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper level low that has been hanging around the southeast the past couple of days will finally start to move out of the region later tonight leaving behind areas of fog to start Friday. Friday afternoon, rainfall coverage will continue to taper off to just a few stray showers and storms.

Heading into the weekend we see drier and rainfree conditions with readings climbing back into the low 90s under weak high pressure. This high pressure system for the weekend is short lived as we track our next chance of rain that moves in just for the start of the week.

Cool front slides into the southeast Monday bringing scattered showers and storms with rain showers lingering into early Tuesday. Rain chance is short-lived for now as we see drier air move back in for mid to late next week. Temperatures hold right near 90 degrees through the forecast period.