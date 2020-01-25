Rain expected to return late Sunday into overnight Monday

Another beautiful day in store for tomorrow, but clouds will build during the afternoon ahead of our next rain chance.

Light to moderate rain will move into the area overnight Sunday into Monday from a weak shortwave moving across the upper levels of the atmosphere. For Monday morning, showers should be gone before the morning commute and skies will likely start to clear by mid to late morning.

Tuesday will provide a brief break before another shortwave moves through on Wednesday giving us just a few showers. Nothing significant expected with this chance.

However, an upper level low Friday into Saturday could bring us some very heavy rainfall once again to the two-state region.

Temperatures remain somewhat seasonable with no major fluctuations and no cold air expected through the next 7 days.