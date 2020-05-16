Rain finally brings relief and breaks this dry pattern

Our dry pattern will finally come to an end as high pressure is being squeezed by two areas of low pressure. One located off the Florida coast which will likely be our first named tropical (or subtropical) storm of the hurricane season. And another system located or northeast Texas.

The system over Texas combined with a cold front will move through area Sunday and Monday providing relief from the heat and also some very beneficial rainfall. Isolated showers and storms will be possible both tomorrow and Monday. A few light showers will also be possible Tuesday as wrap around moisture associated with the low pressure starts to exit.

Cooler and drier air build behind this frontal system as temperatures will dip back into the upper 70s by Wednesday. High pressure quickly builds in behind the frontal system as well with temperatures rebounding back to near 90 by the week’s end. A few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms move into the forecast by next weekend with high pressure overhead.