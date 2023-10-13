COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plagued with more clouds and that pesky light drizzle that will not clear until Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through the region.

Overnight temperatures remain in the 60s with overcast skies and drizzle. By daybreak Saturday morning, fog will be likely with morning clouds. The cold front pushes through the area through midday helping for gradual clearing with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Breeze starts to pick up after the frontal passage, but cooler air does not arrive until the second half of the weekend.

Expect more clouds for Sunday as moisture on the backside of the low pressure and front moves through. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will be expected with highs in the mid 60s. Breeze becomes gusty at times with 20-25 mph wind gusts.

Start of the week becomes sunny whilst readings remain cool in the 60s under high pressure. Temperatures moderate back into the low 70s, but still below average for the latter half of the week ahead of our next system.

Our next storm system looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday with showers and a few storms.