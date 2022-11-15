Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Looking at the forecast map for the next couple of days, we get the front out of here, so the rain will be gone tomorrow, but we do keep the clouds around for one more day. Getting into Thursday, the clouds exit the region bringing back the sunshine, but you won’t see much change in our temperatures in the near future. We’re going to stay below average.

A quick look at the extended radar, we see some rain trying to move in late Saturday, but it stays well south of us and we stay dry through the weekend. Taking a peek at Thanksgiving, looks like it could be a bit wet. But, remember this is a week away, so this could change.

So tonight, breezy and cool with a morning low of 43°. Tomorrow, we keep the clouds around, and we could see some sunshine. High tomorrow of 56°. And for the next 7 days, we stay below average with highs from the mid-50s to low-60s. And definitely look for some early morning frost over the weekend through Monday morning.