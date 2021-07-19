Rain gear ready? Scattered showers and storms likely through the day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A stationary boundary towards our north across Tennessee will help keep us unsettled for the next several days as we expect several waves of showers and storms. For today and tomorrow, expect the greatest coverage of rainfall with scattered showers and storms and mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions. Temperatures will also be on the cooler end with mid to low 80s for afternoon highs.

Mid-week temperatures rebound slightly to the upper 80s with rainfall coverage coming down a tad to more isolated, but the chance for afternoon pop-ups remain in the forecast as the stationary boundary washes out and high pressure starts to nose it’s way into the region from the south.

By late in the week afternoon highs are back in the low 90s which is close to average and where we are supposed to be for this time of year, but the rainfall chance remains which is pretty typical for this summertime pattern. As high pressure continues to build into our neck of the woods highs inch up slightly into the upcoming weekend.