 

Rain is back along with cooler temperatures

7 Day Forecast

Warm, sunny days are behind us as we now start the transition back to overcast, rainy and cool. Cold front moves through overnight and into the morning hours for your Monday. Expect scattered rain showers through at least midday with the rain slowly tapering off as we continue to go throughout the day, but more rain is on the way.

Frontal system pushes through Monday, but an area of low pressure moves in from the west along that boundary bringing in a good surge of rain with the highest coverage of rain anticipated during the day for Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be anywhere around 1-2″ with some areas seeing over 2″ of rainfall through early Wednesday morning when this system exits.

Mid to late week we see the sun return back into the forecast, but the temperatures will be more seasonable with readings in the mid to low 60s. Need to watch for a boundary washing out Friday into Saturday which would bring just a few early morning showers for Saturday, but otherwise we stay dry through next weekend at this time.

Sunday

76° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 65°

Monday

69° / 47°
Showers
Showers 64% 69° 47°

Tuesday

50° / 45°
Rain
Rain 72% 50° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 60° 40°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 40°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 44°

Saturday

63° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 63° 39°

