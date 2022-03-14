We are tracking two storm systems this week. The first one arrives at noon on Tuesday and lingers through Wednesday morning and then again a brief shot of an afternoon shower or storm Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day Thursday looks to be picture perfect. Then another system with a bit more energy will arrive Friday across central Alabama and across the entire region before it exits in the overnight Saturday.

Friday’s rain and a few storms will be around for much of the day Friday. Hopefully, the air will stabilize enough, so we can enjoy the 6:30 race kick-off for the annual Saint Paddy’s Day 5K.