Rain is on the way but there’ll be clear skies on Sunday

The showers and storms are still on schedule for Saturday afternoon…The disparity is a 4 hour window verses a 5 hour window, so in the middle of the road we’ll go with significant rain, showers, and a few embedded storms from 1PM ET-exiting 4:30 ET south and east of Columbus and our extreme southeast counties around 6PM, if this front slows down.

A few storms may become significant, with gusts to 35-40mph and brief torrential rainfall. So the rainfall rates will vary with storms and the models are doing a poor job at deciphering this. So 1+” to .2″ when it comes to the storms, it’ll be the greater amount, of course.

Sunday we will clear by Noon, with sunny and cooler readings through Monday…Warming Tuesday through thanksgiving to upper 60s and lows into the lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks good, with a possibility of a passing light shower but not looking to be a washout.

A slight cool down again for black Friday, with a wedge of cooler air coming down from the mid-Atlantic.