Rain moves back in for Thursday and Friday

A storm system over Texas will continue to strengthen and move our direction bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days. Light showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the majority of the day will be overcast with more heavier showers overnight into Friday.

The system clears out Friday afternoon bringing cooler, but seasonable temperatures for the weekend. A shortwave moves into the southeast Sunday night into Monday morning, but does not appear to provide anything more than cloud cover.

Another storm system arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday with more heavy rain.