COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Rain moves back into the forecast today so be sure to grab the rain gear. A few showers by midday but the best chance for light to moderate rain will come during the late afternoon and evening commute. We’ll keep rain during the evening and overnight and eventually ending by Wednesday morning.

A short break and even a little bit of sun by midday Wednesday but this will allow us to warm up and become unstable. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible as this system exits the area Wednesday, a storm or two may become strong with small hail the primary threat but this will not be a widespread event.

Looking good and warmer on Thursday but our next chance for storms comes in on Friday.