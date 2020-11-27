 

Rain moves back in tonight, stronger system arrives Sunday with heavy rain

BLACK FRIDAY: Showers taper off through the morning with the sun popping out later today, but more showers and storms will move into the region later this evening as we head into tonight. Showers and storms will linger into the early morning hours for Saturday.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry except for a few showers and storm early on as the stalled out boundary will remain across the southeast ahead of a stronger storm system coming from Texas for Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, we are Weather Aware as this system will bring heavy rainfall to the region bring potential for a flash flooding threat and a low end severe weather threat. The severe weather threat will depend on the location of the low and the boundary.

NEXT WEEK: Cold and windy conditions will start after Sunday’s system moves out, so get ready for that cold Canadian air as we kick off the month of December. Temperatures will dip below freezing in areas for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs only climbing into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the week as another system moves in.

Friday

74° / 58°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 74° 58°

Saturday

69° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 69° 53°

Sunday

61° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 61° 46°

Monday

50° / 29°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 50° 29°

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 26°

Wednesday

56° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 34°

Thursday

58° / 43°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 58° 43°

