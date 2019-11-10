Rain moves in late tomorrow, but COLD air arriving Tuesday

Temperatures warming into the the upper 60s with a few 70s by Monday afternoon, but the bigger story is the cold Canadian Air arriving Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A cold rain will move in late Monday into Tuesday ahead of the cold front and should be through Columbus around noon Tuesday. After the frontal passage temperatures will drop like a rock through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens for a few places. Here’s your warning to have you coat ready for Tuesday once the temperatures start to fall.