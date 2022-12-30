COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another warm day as temperatures again climbed into the 70s with some areas climbing into the mid 70s, but we’re also tracking showers and storms that will move into the area this evening and tonight.

Throughout Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers should move out early in the morning, but we could see a few showers and storms pop up by Saturday afternoon with daytime heating.

Dry for News Year’s Day and Monday as we will be in between storm systems. A stronger system that will arrive Tuesday/Wednesday across the southeast. Potential is there for some strong to severe storms.