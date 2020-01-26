Rain moves in tonight through Monday morning

Clouds have already built in across the region this afternoon and the rain won’t be too far behind as we get into the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter to half inch for the southern viewing and slightly lower totals on the northern end.

Rain looks to move out just in time for Monday afternoon with sunshine returning for Tuesday. Another chance of rain moves back into the valley for Wednesday with isolated showers and likely more heavy rainfall in our third system that will come in Friday and half of Saturday.

Temperatures will be running near average through the forecast period with afternoon highs. Morning lows will be slightly above average.