COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front moves through tonight bringing back winter-like temperatures for the weekend. Readings drop to the upper 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Only climbing into the mid 50s with overcast skies by the afternoon for Saturday.

Sunday doesn’t change too much as readings dip to near-freeze with patchy frost possible. Readings remain cool in the low 50s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Starting off ‘Spring’ and the new week cold with sub-freezing readings with frost likely across the region. Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM eastern.

Rest of the week will be dry, mostly sunny with a gradual warming trend as temperatures encroach on 80 degrees. Readings return spring-like just ahead of another cold front which will likely bring the threat of severe weather to the south.