COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rain showers will continue to slowly taper off as this gulf system moves eastward. Overnight we will continue to see cloud cover before seeing a mix of sun at daybreak with temperatures falling near 40.

Expect a breezy day to start the week for Monday with cool temperatures as we are in between systems with our next set to arrive Tuesday.

Tuesday/Wednesday’s storm system will bring more heavy showers and thunderstorms, a few which could become strong to severe primarily south and west of Columbus. At the moment the greatest threat will be along the gulf coast, but could include some of our southern counties in the threat.

Behind this system we see sunnier skies and cooler readings as we close out the month of January.