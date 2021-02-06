Rain moves out by Sunday morning then a brief lull before an active work week

After off and on showers throughout much of the day for Saturday as we head into the overnight and early Sunday morning most of the shower activity begins to back off. A cloudy start to the day for Sunday but my the afternoon the sun should prevail by late afternoon as the frontal system clears the southeast.

Monday looks to be the only dry for the upcoming work week as we head into a very unsettled pattern. A stalled out boundary slowly lifts northward Tuesday and Wednesday. This frontal boundary is where we will likely see isolated showers focused.

Late in the week we become entrenched in cloud cover and isolated showers will remaining a tad above average with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. But the cold front that clears us of this very unsettled pattern will bring some very cold air the southeast for this upcoming week.