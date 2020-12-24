Rain moves out, cold & windy for Christmas Day

Frontal system brings showers and storms this morning and then the rain tapers off after lunchtime bringing colder air in behind for Christmas morning. As we clear through this evening and overnight the winds will be pretty steady out of the northwest gusting to 20-30 mph. These breezy conditions should keep any black ice from forming across the area. Temperatures for this afternoon fall into the 40s but with gusty winds it’ll feel much colder to exposed skin. 30s and 20s quickly pop up on the board as night falls.

Christmas morning will be off to a very cold start with mid to upper 20s. Factor in the wind many areas will feel like the low 20s and into the teens. Throughout much of Christmas Day the temperatures will stay in the 30s and low 40s. If temperatures stay in the 30s for Christmas it’ll be one of the coldest since 1989.

Cold air sticks around for the weekend as mornings start off very cold in the 20s, but there is some good news as temperatures rebound in the afternoon with 50s back on the board. The warming begins Sunday and continues for next week as above average temperatures are back.