COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A break in the shower activity will come late this evening and into the overnight hours as this system moves out. It will help for some patchy areas of fog to develop tonight as temperatures remain mild in the low 60s.

Temperatures warm up in the short term with Tuesday’s highs climbing back into the mid to low 80s for highs. For Wednesday we see readings slightly warmer in the upper 80s ahead of an unsettled weather pattern for the end of the week.

We are tracking another strong storm system out west, but thankfully most of the energy will once again escape us as the trailing cold front moves into the region by late Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms. Unfortunately the front will begin to stall out leaving an unsettled weather pattern with many chances for rainfall.

Easter Weekend is looking to be cool and damp with the current forecast as we watch waves of energy to ride along the front bringing scattered to isolated showers and maybe a few storms. Our saving grace for any severe weather activity may be the wedge front to the north that is likely to setup.