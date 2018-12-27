Rain moving in; Flash Flood Watch up through Friday evening Video

The rain train has arrived to the region. Already starting to get shower activity across Alabama and they'll continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Wave #1 is currently entering Alabama and will be reaching our region around midday on your Friday.

After the front moves through on Friday, it will start to stall out south of the area but will be the focus of our next wave. A few on and off showers will be likely Saturday. Saturday also gives us somewhat of a break.

Sunday, the clouds are back with more showers mainly situated along the stalled out boundary.

The last wave of moisture will push through Monday into Tuesday and finally clearing out Wednesday.

Once this front pushed through, we are talking about a return of the cold air and sub-freezing readings.