Rain out, heat in for this upcoming week

For the week ahead we keep the hot, humid and low rain chances in the forecast. As a frontal boundary moves through Monday most of the rain chances will be possible south of Columbus where the main axis of this boundary is located. Tuesday into Thursday ridge of high pressure builds directly overhead with the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this summer with many areas pushing 100. With hot temperatures, the heat index will be well above triple digits, so listen to your body if you are outdoors for an extended period of time.

The dome of heat breaks down slightly by Friday and the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will remain solidly in the mid 90s. With the weakening we will allow a few isolated showers and storms back into the forecast mainly driven by daytime heating.