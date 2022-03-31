COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Heavy rain and storms will continue to track east this morning, this will impact the morning commute. This line of rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to weaken but we’ll still need to watch for any intensification. Rain and storms should be out between 7AM-8AM.

Clouds decrease and sun returns for the second half of the day, we’ll keep the gusty winds despite the Wind Advisory ending in the morning. Expect winds to gust up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon.

Staying calm Friday and through the weekend, temperatures cool back to the 70s which is average for this time of the year. Our next chance for rain and storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday next week.