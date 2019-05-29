Rain rain has gone away but may appear on Friday
Rain rain has gone away. It’ll come back on Friday from a stalled out frontal system. We will watch closely to see if a disturbance will add better coverage for afternoon showers and storms Friday.
Saturday this front stalls out and almost washes out, with very little energy to muster up a shower or storm. I’ll still keep this in the First Alert forecast.
Readings will drop into the lower 90s, which feel much better that the upper 90s.
