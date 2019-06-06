Rain rain will not go away but a few breaks to play
Right Now: The southern Plains is the engine driving our weather forecast. The surface low pressure or the base of this storm complex is holding steady over southeast Mississippi. Along this portion of the storm is the warm front across southwest Alabama, so this will be the region to watch for enhanced showers and storms.
Overnight: after midnight through early morning, we can expect this next wave bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. Tapers off then with breaks and “IF” breaks we begin to see our next wave interact with some unstable air, then we’ll see some good pop-up storms.
Saturday Morning: The early part of the day we’ll begin to see clouds and sporadic light rain and drizzle, so events like the Summer Series kick-off, should be good because afternoon widespread showers and storms will develop.
Weekend through Tuesday early: The slow moving system will eventually exit out of the region. We’ll be dry and stable next Wednesday and Thursday, so you can finally dust off the lawn mower…
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remains of sailor killed in WWII returned home
Seaman Deward Duncan to be laid to rest on June 8, 2019 in Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County, Georgia.Read More »
Emory University receives $180 million grant from Gates Foundation
The grant will fund research and analyses on child mortality rates in impoverished communities.Read More »
Alabama News
Memorial planned for football legend Bart Starr
A memorial celebrating Bart Starr's legacy will be held Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham.Read More »
Lawsuit renewed against Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama
Lawsuit claims the Poarch Creek Tribe of Alabama exhumed human remains on sacred land to make way for the tribe's casino.Read More »