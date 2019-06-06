Rain rain will not go away but a few breaks to play Video

Right Now: The southern Plains is the engine driving our weather forecast. The surface low pressure or the base of this storm complex is holding steady over southeast Mississippi. Along this portion of the storm is the warm front across southwest Alabama, so this will be the region to watch for enhanced showers and storms.

Overnight: after midnight through early morning, we can expect this next wave bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. Tapers off then with breaks and “IF” breaks we begin to see our next wave interact with some unstable air, then we’ll see some good pop-up storms.

Saturday Morning: The early part of the day we’ll begin to see clouds and sporadic light rain and drizzle, so events like the Summer Series kick-off, should be good because afternoon widespread showers and storms will develop.

Weekend through Tuesday early: The slow moving system will eventually exit out of the region. We’ll be dry and stable next Wednesday and Thursday, so you can finally dust off the lawn mower…