COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A stationary front will keep scattered showers in the forecast today, high temperatures will stay steady with highs staying in the middle to upper 50s.

Unfortunately, our weekend continues to trend wetter with showers moving in during Saturday morning then widespread light to moderate rain by the afternoon and evening. As temperatures cool, areas to our north may experience a brief change over from rain to snow or a rain/snow mix, the best area for this will be Atlanta into the north Georgia mountains.

The beginning of next week will be mild and dry, our next system will begin to move in by Thursday of next week with the chance for rain and thunderstorms.