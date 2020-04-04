Rain returning as temperatures continue to soar upward

Temperatures were able to climb back into the 80s today as Bermuda High moved a little more westward towards Florida. This is keeping most of the rainfall activity back across parts of Texas with a frontal system draped from Indiana through Mississippi and Louisiana.

You will start to notice more cloud cover for Palm Sunday. Then as we start the week, a series of shortwaves will move through the northwest flow aloft which will help increase rainfall chances. Showers should hold off for the majority of Monday, but we have introduced just a few light showers. However, come Tuesday the coverage is more widespread with a few thunderstorms. We keep this trend through Friday until a frontal boundary moves through.

