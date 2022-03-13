COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A very cold start to your Sunday as readings dipped into the mid to low 20s, but temperatures rebounded quicker through the afternoon. The week ahead will see warmer temperatures as we track two storm systems due to traverse across the southeast.

A gulf low will move into the region late in the afternoon on Tuesday bringing showers and storms with severe weather potential across the Florida panhandle. Scattered off and on showers linger into early Wednesday as this system clears out.

St. Patricks Day sees a return of mostly sunny skies with temporaries climbing into the mid 70s.

Another cold front moves in late Friday and early Saturday with more scattered showers and storms. This cold front will not drop temperatures dramatically, but you will notice a couple of degrees cooler in the morning as afternoon temps stay in the 70s.