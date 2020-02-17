Rain returns with 2-3″ possible through Thursday

The cloudy and dreary conditions will be persistent through the week until we finally clear from this storm system. Light rain will make it’s way back to the valley ahead of the main frontal boundary that will move through late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

A few thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain will be possible along the main front. This frontal boundary will clear sometime Wednesday evening dropping temperatures along the way. More rain will fill in behind the main frontal boundary making for a very chilly and wet day for Thursday.

A few clouds Friday morning, but as high pressure builds in the sun will make a return appearance just in time for the weekend, but the sun doesn’t last long before our next system arrives. A few showers possible late Sunday, but more heavy rain will be possible Monday as another low pressure moves through.