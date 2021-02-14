 

Rain showers locally while parts of the southeast battles a winter storm

7 Day Forecast

In between storm systems this evening with overcast skies staying around with a stronger system moving through the southeast tonight and into Monday. This system will bring some very treacherous travel conditions in parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. For us, the snow and ice will stay towards our west, we will see showers move through Monday afternoon and evening. A few showers may have a rumble or thunder.

Tuesday and Wednesday we finally see a break in the overcast, damp and cool pattern with some sunny skies in place as weak high pressure builds in. This break if very brief before another system moves in late Wednesday with more cloud cover and isolated showers. Thursday we will see the heaviest rainfall with a few thunderstorms moving through. At this time we are monitoring the threat for severe storms, but at this time not see any organized severe weather.

Thursday’s system moves out early Friday morning leaving behind cooler conditions with a few mornings dipping into the 20s but the sun is back and we dry out for the upcoming weekend.

Sunday

46° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 46° 44°

Monday

55° / 29°
Rain
Rain 97% 55° 29°

Tuesday

45° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 45° 28°

Wednesday

55° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 55° 49°

Thursday

65° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 65° 37°

Friday

47° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 47° 26°

Saturday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
45°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
45°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
47°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

50°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
50°

51°

1 PM
Showers
44%
51°

52°

2 PM
Light Rain
64%
52°

53°

3 PM
Rain
87%
53°

53°

4 PM
Rain
93%
53°

54°

5 PM
Rain
97%
54°

54°

6 PM
Rain
96%
54°

55°

7 PM
Rain
83%
55°

54°

8 PM
Light Rain
61%
54°

