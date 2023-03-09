COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Better air quality across the region today with most areas reporting ‘moderate’ air quality. However, rain showers and storms that move Thursday evening will help that along with the pollen.

Showers and storms linger into Friday morning and afternoon. Throughout the day, conditions will continue to improve. Rain clearing first and then the clouds by Friday evening.

A pleasant and seasonal start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine as weak high pressure slips in behind the rain from Friday.

A few strong to severe storms could be possible as another front slides into the region late Sunday. This system clears Monday bringing back cooler temperatures for next week and into St. Patrick’s Day.