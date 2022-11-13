COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry and cool airmass in place across the southeast will hold for another day with very chilly temperatures Monday.

Clear and cold through the overnight as temperatures fall again to the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern tier counties for sensitive vegetation.

The dry and cool airmass is short lived as we track a storm system that will bring in widespread showers throughout the day Tuesday.

Behind this system we return mostly sunny while temperatures remain cool and below average. Not much changing through the extended as we stay in a very zonal (west to east) pattern.